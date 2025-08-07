NAVI MUMBAI: A serving constable of the Mumbai Police was booked on Tuesday after he allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol and rammed his car into a two-wheeler in broad daylight in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. The incident, which was caught on camera, has since gone viral, showing the accused being confronted and gheraoed by angry bystanders. Drunk cop crashes into bike in Navi Mumbai, bystanders catch and confront him

The accident took place around 12:55 PM on August 6, near the Rajiv Gandhi College bus stop in Sector 7, Ghansoli. The biker, identified as 39-year-old Vicky Vishwanath Uchgavkar, a resident of Simplex Gurudutt Housing Society in Ghansoli, was riding his Pulsar (MH 43 CL 0761) when he was struck from behind by a white Maruti Suzuki Baleno (MH 05 EC 7495).

The accused at the wheel was identified as Ravindra Bapu Pawar, 42, a constable with the Mumbai Police, currently posted in the city but residing in sector 9, Ghansoli. Preliminary investigation suggests Pawar was inebriated at the time of the crash. Police said both open and sealed liquor bottles were found inside the vehicle during a search.

A dashcam from another vehicle captured the moment of the collision, helping confirm the sequence of events. Locals who witnessed the crash chased down the car and forced the driver to stop. In videos circulated on social media, Pawar appears disoriented and is surrounded by citizens demanding accountability. While Uchgavkar sustained injuries in the crash, they were not life-threatening.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Pawar had been driving erratically and posed a threat to others on the road. The incident has sparked questions about the mental fitness and conduct of law enforcement personnel on active duty.

An FIR has been registered at Rabale police station, and further investigation is underway.