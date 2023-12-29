Drunk driver booked for killing pedestrian, injuring three others denied bail

MUMBAI: The Dindoshi sessions court last week rejected the bail plea of Andheri resident Sandeep Shantaram Bankar, 42, involved in an accident earlier this year. Bankar, along with the co-accused Steven Lawrence Rodriquez, 38, faced charges for crashing their vehicle into pedestrians at a bus stop while driving under the influence of alcohol. HT Image

The incident on January 20, 2023, as per the FIR registered by the MIDC Police following a complaint lodged by Jagan Gade, occurred around 6.30pm on Central Road in Andheri. The duo had left a metal manufacturing unit to deliver a consignment. However, they decided to drink before they got to work. During the investigation, the owner of the vehicle informed the police that he had assigned Bankar to deliver the metal parts, who had in turn called his friend Rodriquez, who could drive.

However, under the influence of liquor, Bankar demanded to drive the car that the co-accused was driving. When Rodriquez refused to hand over the car to Bankar considering that he did not know how to drive, Bankar created chaos and forcefully took it from his friend.

A police officer said, “Bankar drove the car under the influence of alcohol, lost control, and hit pedestrians, bus stop occupants, and other motorists.” The injured were taken to a local civic hospital, while the accused, still intoxicated, fled the scene. They were later apprehended at their residences.

Sanjay Ram, a 25-year-old labourer, succumbed to injuries before reaching Cooper Hospital, while three others, including Gade and his two children, sustained injuries. Despite Rodriquez being granted bail by the High Court, Bankar’s bail plea was denied by additional sessions judge A Z Khan, citing differences in the nature of allegations and evidence against the two.

The accused face charges under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, they are charged under sections 134-A and 134-B of the Motor Vehicles Act for failing to provide medical attention and information after the accident and section 185 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.