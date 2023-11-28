Drunk man detained for making hoax call on 26/11 anniversary

MUMBAI: A drunk man was detained on Sunday for making a hoax call to the main police control room on the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attack and claiming that three terrorists had entered the city. HT Image

The Mankhurd police and the crime branch teams detained the accused identified as Kishore Nanavare, 31, a resident of Mankhurd.

On Sunday, Nanavare allegedly called the control room and told the policemen on duty that two to three terrorists had landed in the city, and they were planning something he could not understand because he did not understand their language. He added that they also carried backpacks, as done by the ten Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives who attacked the city on November 26, 2008.

“We traced the person. He was identified as Kishore Nanavare. He was drunk, he saw some sign boards related to the 26/11 attacks, paying tribute to the heroes and then called the control room,” said the police officer.

The police said they have detained him and are questioning him. Prima facie, he made the call in a drunken state. He has been booked under section 182 (giving false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his power to harm another person) and section 505 (1) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.