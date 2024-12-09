Menu Explore
Drunk man fired from job sent threats targeting PM Modi: Cops

ByMegha Sood
Dec 09, 2024 04:08 AM IST

A man was arrested for sending a hoax threat to assassinate PM Modi after being fired for arriving drunk at work. Police are investigating further.

A day after the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline received a threatening message claiming a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a team from Worli police travelled to Ajmer, Rajasthan, and detained the suspect.

The hoax message carried a warning of bomb blasts and claimed weapons for an attack on PM Modi had entered the country.(ANI)
The hoax message carried a warning of bomb blasts and claimed weapons for an attack on PM Modi had entered the country.(ANI)

The police revealed he sent hoax threats after being fired from his job for showing up drunk at work. The accused, Mirza Mohammed Beig, 36, was brought to Mumbai for questioning.

Beig, a resident of Jharkhand employed by a private company in Palanpur, Gujarat, sent the messages in a fit of anger, according to preliminary investigations.

Early on Saturday, the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline, primarily meant for traffic complaints, received a WhatsApp message at 2 am warning of bomb blasts and claiming weapons for an attack on the Prime Minister had entered the country.

The message also named individuals allegedly linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Dattaray Kamble, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 3), said Beig had been dismissed from his job after arriving at work intoxicated.

“Angry and upset, he sent two threatening messages — one to Jharkhand police and another to the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline,” Kamble said.

The messages prompted an immediate investigation. However, attempts to contact the sender failed as the phone was switched off soon after the messages were sent. Using technical surveillance, police traced the number to Ajmer.

A joint team from the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and local police apprehended Beig outside Ajmer railway station. He had travelled from Palanpur to Ajmer by train and was about to board another train to Jharkhand when he was detained.

Beig has been booked under section 351 (3) BNS for criminal intimidation. “We will determine the exact motive and verify his claims once he is brought to Mumbai for questioning,” said an officer from the Worli police station.

Authorities are continuing to investigate any potential links to individuals mentioned in the threatening messages.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
