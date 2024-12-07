'ISI, bomb blast': Mumbai Police probe threat message against PM Modi

Mumbai Police received a threat message on Saturday claiming to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The message was traced back to a number registered in Ajmer, Rajasthan, prompting the immediate dispatch of a police team to apprehend the suspect. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during an event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.(PTI)

The WhatsApp message, which was sent to the traffic police helpline on Saturday morning, referenced two ISI agents and a plan to carry out a bomb blast aimed at PM Modi, reports news agency PTI.

Investigators believe the sender may be mentally disturbed or under the influence of alcohol, though further investigation is on.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under the appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Mumbai traffic police helpline has previously received numerous hoax threat messages.

Death threats to Salman Khan

In the last 10 days, Mumbai traffic police has received 2 messages threatening to kill actor Salman Khan. The latest message sent on Friday read: “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to a temple (Bishnoi community temple in Rajasthan) and apologise to the community or pay ₹5 crore. If he does not do the same, we will eliminate him. The Bishnoi gang is still active.”

Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While Bishnoi himself is lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April.

Security has been beefed up for the actor. “This does not appear to be too serious, but we cannot take any such threat lightly,” said a senior police officer. A team of crime branch officers is working with cyber experts to track the sender of the latest message. “We are also checking if the message was really linked to the Bishnoi gang or someone just sent it for fun,” added the officer.