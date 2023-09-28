Drunk man rams bike into divider; pillion run over by vehicle

Navi Mumbai: A drunk pillion rider was killed after the bike rammed into a divider and an unidentified vehicle ran over him on the Thane-Belapur Road on Tuesday. HT Image

The incident occurred around 11.30pm, on the Koparkhairane flyover when Pravin Chandorkar, 34, along with his friend Ganesh Borude, 43, who was also drunk and driving, were traveling from Koparkhairane to Talvali. While driving, Borude lost control of the vehicle and hit the plastic booth at the roadside junction, and rammed his bike into the divider.

While Borude fell on the left side of the road, Chandorkar fell on the right side, and at the same time, an unidentified vehicle, which was passing over the flyover, went over Chandorkar, crushing him underneath.

Chandorkar was rushed to Vashi-Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital but was declared dead on the spot, while Borude was admitted for his injuries.

“Both the injured and the deceased were highly drunk, and the rider had no control over his bike. Hence, we have booked the rider and the driver of the unidentified vehicle,” Ravindra Daundkar, senior police inspector, Turbhe MIDC police station, said.

The accused have been booked under sections 304 A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Chandorkar worked as a security supervisor at a factory in Mahape, where Borude works as a manager.

