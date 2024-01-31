 DTDC enters Malaysian market, strengthens presence in Southeast Asia | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Mumbai

DTDC enters Malaysian market, strengthens presence in Southeast Asia

PTI |
Jan 31, 2024 11:21 AM IST



This newly established office, which further strengthens the company's global footprint, including in Southeast Asia, will offer enhanced trans-shipment solutions to its clients in Southeast Asia and the Australian peninsula, DTDC said in a statement.

HT Image
HT Image

DTDC is already present in Singapore and Australia. As part of its global expansion plans, the company collaborated with Aramex last year to enhance its capabilities in cross-border logistics.

Malaysia shares a healthy import and export relationship with India and has a prevalent Indian diaspora, according to the company.

The newly established office will provide export and import services to and from India, Singapore, and Australia, along with handling local deliveries in Malaysia, it said.

"The expansion in Malaysia will add to our capabilities in the region and provide seamless shipping solutions to/from our global network, specifically countries like India, Australia, UAE, and the UK," said Subhashish Chakraborty, Founder and CMD of DTDC Express Ltd.

Malaysia exhibits a strong growth potential with its economy standing at USD 1.2 trillion, fuelled by the growth in local manufacturing, he added.

As per recent reports, the bilateral trade between India and Malaysia, currently at USD 20 billion, will increase to USD 25 billion by 2026, and "our expansion in Malaysia aims to capitalize this opportunity," Chakraborty said.

The new sales office will ensure convenient and cost-competitive shipping options for retail and MSME customers through the DTDC worldwide solution, the company said.

DTDC has over 16,000 physical customer access points and has a global reach of 220 destinations, as per the company.

