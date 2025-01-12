Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dubai-based Indian loses jewellery worth 7 lakh during layover at CSMIA

ByDev Kotak
Jan 12, 2025 06:46 AM IST

A passenger lost gold ornaments worth ₹7 lakh during a layover at Mumbai airport on Dec 31, 2024; a theft case has been registered.

MUMBAI: A passenger who was travelling from Vadodara to Dubai lost gold ornaments worth 7 lakh at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), where there was a layover for over 12 hours, on December 31, 2024. A case was registered on Friday against an unknown person in connection with the theft.

Dubai-based Indian loses jewellery worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh during layover at CSMIA
Dubai-based Indian loses jewellery worth 7 lakh during layover at CSMIA

Japan Sheth, 38, hails from Vadodara and moved to Dubai for work in 2022. According to the FIR, he travelled to India in December 2024 with his family for his 1.5-year-old son’s tonsuring ceremony. When they were returning to Dubai on December 31, there was a long layover at CSMIA. Hours after he reached his Dubai house, when he was looking to restore the jewellery in his cupboard, he could not find them. He returned to India and could not found them at his Vadodara house.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Vadodara airport checked the baggage scanning images. A black pouch in one of the nine bags they carried had gold earrings, necklaces, a bracelet, a ring, and a pendant, all worth 7.2 lakh. Then the CISF officers at Mumbai Airport reviewed their baggage scanning images and saw it had no jewellery pouch then.

A case was registered against unknown person at the Sahar Police station under section 303(2) (theft) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On