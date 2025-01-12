MUMBAI: A passenger who was travelling from Vadodara to Dubai lost gold ornaments worth ₹7 lakh at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), where there was a layover for over 12 hours, on December 31, 2024. A case was registered on Friday against an unknown person in connection with the theft. Dubai-based Indian loses jewellery worth ₹ 7 lakh during layover at CSMIA

Japan Sheth, 38, hails from Vadodara and moved to Dubai for work in 2022. According to the FIR, he travelled to India in December 2024 with his family for his 1.5-year-old son’s tonsuring ceremony. When they were returning to Dubai on December 31, there was a long layover at CSMIA. Hours after he reached his Dubai house, when he was looking to restore the jewellery in his cupboard, he could not find them. He returned to India and could not found them at his Vadodara house.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Vadodara airport checked the baggage scanning images. A black pouch in one of the nine bags they carried had gold earrings, necklaces, a bracelet, a ring, and a pendant, all worth ₹7.2 lakh. Then the CISF officers at Mumbai Airport reviewed their baggage scanning images and saw it had no jewellery pouch then.

A case was registered against unknown person at the Sahar Police station under section 303(2) (theft) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.