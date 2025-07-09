Duo that blackmailed Mumbai CA and extorted 2.5 cr arrested for suicide abetment

MUMBAI: Two days after a Santacruz-based 32-year-old chartered accountant died by suicide, the Vakola police arrested a man and a woman, both of whom claim to be models and aspiring actors, on charges of extortion and abetment of suicide. The duo will be produced in court on Wednesday. Rahul Parvani and Saba Qureshi allegedly drove the CA to suicide by threatening to release intimate videos of him on social media.

The police said that the 24-year-old male accused had befriended the deceased 18 months ago on Instagram. His 22-year-old female friend recorded their intimate videos and extorted over ₹2.5 crore from the CA by threatening to put the videos on social media. Both the accused live in Oshiwara in Andheri.

The deceased man’s mother told HT that both the accused had visited their house at night thrice in the past month, and harassed her son. “The woman would stand outside the house and threaten to make a noise about the CA’s relationship with her male friend,” she said. “I didn’t know they would torture my son to such an extent that he would end his life.”

The deceased’s mother said that in the last six months, the duo had made him transfer crores of rupees to their bank accounts. “My son never told me that they were blackmailing him,” she said. “A few days ago, when I learnt that he had mortgaged my gold jewellery to pay them, I confronted him. He revealed that they were harassing him, but never told me that he had given crores of his employer’s money to them as well.”

In addition to the money, the male accused had taken the deceased’s car and refused to return it to him. When he approached the police in the first week of June about the harassment, the police only registered a non-cognisable case and took no further action, revealed the CA’s aunt. The Vakola police, however, claimed that the deceased did not mention the harassment and extortion in his complaint. “He had a dispute regarding his vehicle, which was sorted out after he approached us,” said a police officer.

Exhausted with the continuous torture, the deceased consumed a poisonous substance on Saturday night. His mother rushed him to V N Desai Hospital with the help of people in the vicinity but he was declared dead there, said the officer.

The CA’s mother later found three suicide notes in the house, which stated that he was forced to withdraw money from the family’s savings as well as siphon off sums from his company’s account. “We inquired with the company and found that ₹2.47 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of the accused,” said a police officer. “One of the suicide notes was addressed to his mother and the second to his company. In the third note, he mentioned his two harassers by name and said they were to be held responsible for his death.”

The CA’s mother told HT that her son was in depression after his tormentors visited their house last month, and the woman stood outside the door and began screaming that she would reveal his relationship with the man and post their intimate videos online. “They were demanding that he meet them outside the house but I told them that he would not,” she said. “My son had undergone three surgeries on his hand after he met with an accident in 2022, and was scared they would beat him up.”

The man was also a cancer survivor, added the mother. “He was diagnosed during the lockdown and underwent eight sessions of chemotherapy,” she said. “After the treatment, the reports were negative.”

The CA completed his SSC from a Santacruz-based school and later worked in a medical store in Khar. He funded his own education from a Bandra college and later completed his CA, said the deceased’s aunt. “He was simple, soft-spoken, and would never hurt anyone,” she said. “I loved him more than my son.”