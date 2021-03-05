IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ease of Living Index: Greater Mumbai ranks 11 among 49 cities on sustainability
Greater Mumbai was assigned a normalised sustainability score of 61.74, higher than the national average of 53.63. (HT FILE)
Greater Mumbai was assigned a normalised sustainability score of 61.74, higher than the national average of 53.63. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Greater Mumbai ranks 11 among 49 cities on sustainability

This rank, the latest Ease of Living Index (ELI) survey says, indicates a city’s capacity to “build resilience and develop sound infrastructure and services to swiftly tackle emerging environmental issues.”
READ FULL STORY
By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:19 AM IST

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs’ (MoHUA) latest Ease of Living Index (ELI) survey ranks Greater Mumbai at 11th place – out of 49 Indian cities with million-plus populations – on sustainability practices. This rank, the report says, indicates a city’s capacity to “build resilience and develop sound infrastructure and services to swiftly tackle emerging environmental issues.”

The ELI assigns a normalised score (between 0 to 100) to 111 cities on the basis of four parameters, or “pillars” – sustainability, quality of life, economic ability and citizen perception. The final score for each city is the average across these parameters.

Greater Mumbai was assigned a normalised sustainability score of 61.74, higher than the national average of 53.63, but lower than the highest score of 75 awarded to Pune. Other cities with better scores include Visakhapatnam, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ahmedabad, Gwalior, Raipur, Prayagraj, Surat, Navi Mumbai and Indore.

These cities, MoHUA’s report suggests, have fared better than Mumbai at providing citizens with green spaces, promoting green buildings and efficient energy consumption, and have better quality of natural resources such as air and water. It also says these cities are better equipped to withstand natural disasters.

Sustainability has a weight of 20 percent in the city’s final EoL score, and is evaluated based on four sub-parameters including: environment, green space and buildings, energy consumption and city resilience. However, individual scores for the four sub-categories have only been indicated, and not specified in absolute terms. While Greater Mumbai ranked high on ‘city resilience’, it fared poorly on the other three.

For example, the report states, “Findings reveal Pune as the best-performing city in terms of green spaces and buildings. The performance swiftly begins to decline significantly after Karnal (Haryana)... Greater Mumbai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Delhi, Indore, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram do not particularly showcase exceptional performance... It indicates a deficiency that has accumulated in urban cities concerning conscious planning to mitigate the risks associated with climate change and the current ecosystem.”

Experts, meanwhile, expressed concern over the methodology. They said it has not been adequately explained in MoHUA’s report.

“It’s a bit parochial to compare a large metro city like Mumbai with a much smaller one like Pune on any indicator. The Ease of Living Index does not provide raw survey data, or adequately explain the structure of their survey, which makes it hard to take these numbers at face value,” said Pankaj Joshi, principal director of the Urban Centre Mumbai. He said a more appropriate way to compare sustainability across cities would be through a carbon footprint analysis.

“If one can calculate the per capita carbon footprint of two cities, say Mumbai and Pune, then it becomes easier to say which city is more sustainable. It’s a well established method. Comparisons made in the Ease of Living Index are not predicated on such clear baseline indicators. There is value in comparative analysis, but only when the methods are robust and transparent,” he added.

Avick Sil, urban studies specialist and director at Enviro Policy Research India, said, “The ease of living, or quality of life, in a particular city needs to be assessed based on the needs of its citizens. In India, development control regulations are not uniform across cities precisely because the requirements are vastly different. For example, some cities may have poor public transport but may be more sustainable due to less population load. You need a methodology that factors in these differences, instead of reducing your assessment to such simple numbers.”

Citizens, too, said they were wary of the report’s indications. “It is a bit hard to see Mumbai ranked so high because the situation on the ground is precisely the opposite. We are more sustainable than most cities because we have a good public transport system, but that’s about it. In terms of waste management or water security, for example, the situation is clearly unsustainable. We dump untreated sewage into the ocean and are trying to decentralise waste management 20 years too late,” said Debi Goenka, executive trustee, Conservation Action Trust.

“Given that Mumbai is spending 13,000 crore on a coastal road project that will uproot ecosystems and only benefit a sliver of the overall population, I am inclined to say that we are among the least sustainable cities in India,” Goenka added.

Moreover, experts also point out that despite the Ease of Living report’s objective – which is “to help cities assess their level of development and identify existing gaps that obstruct their growth” – the report does not actually provide any concrete measures for city administrators based on their ranking.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The I-T department conducted raids on properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu on Wednesday.
The I-T department conducted raids on properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu on Wednesday.
mumbai news

650 crore discrepancy found in accounts: I-T department

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:38 AM IST
  • The statement added that evidence of cash receipts by the actress amounting to 5crore has also been recovered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Power tariff for residential consumers to reduce from April 1

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Amid the government’s back and forth on resolving the issue of inflated power bills during lockdown, tariffs for residential consumers across utilities will reduce by 0-2% on an average starting April 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid vaccination phase 3: 16K get 1st shot in Mumbai on Thursday

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The 19 private hospitals participating in the vaccination drive administered shots to 4,128 beneficiaries on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urban development experts said that Greater Mumbai’s ease of living cannot improve unless larger infrastructural issues that face housing and transportation in the city aren’t tackled first. (HT FILE)
Urban development experts said that Greater Mumbai’s ease of living cannot improve unless larger infrastructural issues that face housing and transportation in the city aren’t tackled first. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Centre’s report ranks Greater Mumbai at 10

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:24 AM IST
One way to read the Ease of Living Index 2020 (EoLI) in a way that makes the glass seem half full is this: three cities of Maharashtra, Greater Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune form part of the top 10 ranked cities among 111 cities, including Smart Cities and those with a population of more than a million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai
Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai
mumbai news

Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Tulinj police on Thursday booked an autorickshaw driver from Shirdi Nagar in Nallasopara (East) for allegedly murdering his wife
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greater Mumbai was assigned a normalised sustainability score of 61.74, higher than the national average of 53.63. (HT FILE)
Greater Mumbai was assigned a normalised sustainability score of 61.74, higher than the national average of 53.63. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Greater Mumbai ranks 11 among 49 cities on sustainability

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:19 AM IST
This rank, the latest Ease of Living Index (ELI) survey says, indicates a city’s capacity to “build resilience and develop sound infrastructure and services to swiftly tackle emerging environmental issues.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman complainant is mentally unstable, the home minister said.
The woman complainant is mentally unstable, the home minister said.
mumbai news

Allegations in Jalgaon case false: Deshmukh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:18 AM IST
  • According to media reports, some women from the hostel complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some of them were forced to strip and dance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers
Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers
mumbai news

Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday permitted over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime to re-telecast the Telugu film V after the filmmakers informed the court that they had deleted the scene which depicted a photo of Bollywood actor and model
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay HC asks zone 11 DCP to probe delay in investigation into 2018 case
Bombay HC asks zone 11 DCP to probe delay in investigation into 2018 case
mumbai news

Bombay HC asks zone 11 DCP to probe delay in investigation into 2018 case

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on March 1 directed the deputy commissioner of police of zone 11 to conduct an inquiry against an investigating officer from Borivli police station who failed to take any action in a case registered against four persons in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In terms of economic ability, among cities with populations of over a million, Mumbai has scored 32.12 on a scale of 100. (HT FILE)
In terms of economic ability, among cities with populations of over a million, Mumbai has scored 32.12 on a scale of 100. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Despite edge, Greater Mumbai gets middling score

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The country’s financial capital has ranked eighth in terms of economic ability in the Ease of Living Index released by the Central government’s ministry of housing and urban affairs. According to the report, which was released on Thursday, seven cities, including two from Maharashtra, have higher levels of economic development and opportunities than Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Among the factors that helped raise Mumbai’s mobility score was ease of access to public transport. (HT FILE)
Among the factors that helped raise Mumbai’s mobility score was ease of access to public transport. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Access to public transport hikes Greater Mumbai’s rank

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:07 AM IST
When it comes to availability of public transport, transport-related infrastructure, and road infrastructure, Greater Mumbai scores a little over 40, taking it above the national average of 28.05 in the Ease of Living Index 2020 brought out by the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 8,998 fresh Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 8,998 new infections, taking the tally to 2,188,183, while the toll touched 52,340 after 60 new deaths. Mumbai’s saw 1,104 infections pushing its tally to 329,846.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Harassment at Maharashtra hostel: Claims found to be untrue, says home minister

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the investigation into the incident, wherein women were allegedly forced to strip and dance by policemen at a government-run hostel in Jalgaon, found the claims to be untrue. The six-member women committee of senior officials found the allegations baseless and in its report said the policemen did not even enter the hostel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Greater Mumbai, 45.7% of the population live in slums. (HT FILE)
In Greater Mumbai, 45.7% of the population live in slums. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Satellite cities do better than Greater Mumbai

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:02 AM IST
With 45.7% of its population living in slums, Greater Mumbai has scored below national average in the housing and shelter category in the Ease of Living Index 2020 released by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: Clean up marshal arrested for kidnapping, extortion
Mumbai: Clean up marshal arrested for kidnapping, extortion
mumbai news

Mumbai: Clean up marshal arrested for kidnapping, extortion

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a cleanup marshal employed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly posing as a policeman and kidnapping a man who was caught spitting in public
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP