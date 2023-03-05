Eastern suburbs and island city to face 10% water cut for two days

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday announced that 11 wards in the eastern suburbs and island city will face a 10% water cut for two days due to pipeline repair work. The water cut will be scheduled between 10am March 9 and 10am March 11. HT Image

In the eastern suburbs, the M East and M West wards will face the water cut. Besides, in T ward, Mulund East and West areas, in S Ward, Bhandup East, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli East areas, in N ward Vikhroli East, Ghatkopar East and West areas and L Ward Kurla East area will also face the water cut.

In the Island city, the entire B, E, F south and F North areas will face the water cut. Whereas Bombay Port Trust and Naval areas in A ward will also face the cut. Explaining the issue, BMC in its press statement said that a 2,345 mm diameter pipe faced leakage after construction work of a flyover in Thane West damaged the pipeline. BMC will be taking up the repairs of this damage and advised the citizens to store water and use it wisely.

Recently, the BMC had announced that the areas of Khairani road in L ward, Sakinaka, will face water cut for 10 consecutive Saturdays starting March 4 for repair works.

BMC had said that In order to avoid inconvenience, it will carry out repair works in parts on every Saturday for next 10 Saturdays.

On March 2 and 3 large number of areas in the N ward and S ward, that is the Ghatkopar and Bhandup area also had to face water cut due to water mains repair by the BMC.