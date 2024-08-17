EC likely to delay Maharashtra polls to November, could benefit Mahayuti

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India's recent announcement of Assembly elections for two of the four states due for polls has led ruling parties and the state election arm to anticipate that Maharashtra's Assembly polls will be held in November rather than October. The elections are expected to take place in the second or third week of November, before the five-year term of the existing 14th Assembly expires. The ruling Mahayuti alliance believes the deferment will work in their favour. The ruling Mahayuti alliance believes the deferment will work in their favour. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The current Assembly's term concludes on 26 November, marking five years since the first meeting of the newly elected MLAs. Political parties had initially expected the elections to coincide with those in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand, as Maharashtra and Haryana polls were held simultaneously five years ago. However, with the Election Commission deciding to conduct elections in two separate slots and Jharkhand's term ending in January next year, Maharashtra's Assembly elections are likely to be postponed.

An official from the election commission explained, "As Haryana's elections, whose term ends on 3 November, are scheduled for 1 October, there's no urgency to hold Maharashtra's polls in October. The term of the Maharashtra Assembly was extended by a month after the 2019 Assembly poll results were announced on 24 October 2019. The dissolution of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance led to a month-long delay in government formation, during which the state experienced 20 days of president's rule and an 84-hour government led by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Consequently, the ECI is obligated to complete the election process by 26 November, likely announcing the polls 40-45 days before the deadline."

The postponement is expected to benefit the three-party ruling Mahayuti alliance, following their poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May this year. The alliance leadership anticipates that an additional month will allow them to counteract negative sentiment and implement recently announced populist schemes to sway voters.

A leader from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena stated, "The state government is providing ₹1,500 monthly under the Ladaki Bahin Yojana to over 15 million women in the state. Delaying the election by a month will enable the crediting of the fourth instalment, totalling ₹9,000 crore in beneficiaries' accounts. Additionally, several other schemes, including PM-Kisan Yojana, Arogya Doot, and youth stipends, offer cash benefits to recipients. This should help create a favourable atmosphere for the ruling parties."

A senior BJP leader, speaking anonymously, said, "Rather than fostering a more positive atmosphere, the aim would be to minimise negativity towards our party. We'll also have more time for course correction, such as addressing disillusionment among our cadre. Post-polls, measures like appointing hardcore and loyal party leaders to key positions have already begun. Additional time will help us disseminate this message to workers and leaders at the ground level. It also means our leaders like Modi and Shah can dedicate more time to Maharashtra for rallies and planning."

Another election commission official noted that the state's election machinery has nearly completed preparations and is ready to conduct polls at any time. "If not held before Diwali, which begins on 31 October, the polls will likely take place after 15 November to avoid conflicts with the festival," he added.

The opposition has accused the ruling parties of fearing early elections. Jayant Patil, state chief of NCP-SP, said, "They have sensed that the tide is against them and thus want to ensure the elections are held in November."