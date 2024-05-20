ED arrests suspect in 263 crore TDS refund fraud case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s Mumbai zonal unit has arrested an individual as part of its money-laundering probe related to a case involving the allegedly fraudulent withdrawal of TDS refunds worth ₹263 crore from the Income Tax Department. The arrested person, Rajesh Batreja, is accused of being instrumental in diverting a part of the proceeds of crime from the case, amounting to ₹55.4 crore, abroad. Subsequently, he allegedly concealed a portion of these funds within two entities in India by presenting them as investments from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. HT Image

The agency previously arrested three individuals in the case, including a former Income Tax official named Tanaji Mandal Adhikari, as well as businessmen Bhushan Patil and Rajesh Shetty, who are currently in judicial custody. According to an ED source, “Batreja played a key role in diverting a portion of the proceeds of crime, amounting to ₹55.5 crore, outside India, and subsequently, he engaged in round-tripping part of these proceeds in two entities within India, disguising them as investments from Dubai.”

The ED initiated its investigation based on a case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act against Adhikari and others for the purported fraudulent generation and issuance of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) refunds from the Income Tax Department totalling ₹263.95 crore. During its probe, the ED found that Batreja allegedly aided Adhikari in diverting ₹55.5 crore from the proceeds of the crime into three fictitious firms to convert it into cash, intending to transfer it abroad from India through illicit hawala channels.

After the diversion, Batreja allegedly aided Adhikari in concealing the proceeds of the crime by placing them in firms and incorporating them with the assistance of a local individual in Dubai, presenting them as untainted. Additionally, Batreja is accused of further investing a portion of the embezzled proceeds of crime in two Indian companies located in Mumbai and Gurugram, Haryana, disguising them as share investments through cross-border remittances, as per the agency’s allegations.

The agency conducted searches on May 16 at the official premises of the two Indian firms mentioned and seized Batreja’s digital device. Batreja was arrested on May 16 for his alleged involvement in dealing with the proceeds of crime in the case, and a city court remanded him to the agency’s custody until May 22.

So far, the ED has seized/attached immovable/movable properties worth ₹168 crore. The agency had previously submitted its chargesheet against Adhikari and 10 others in a Mumbai special court, which took cognizance of it.