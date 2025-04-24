Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ED conducts 7 searches in city in 50 cr loan case against PSE officials, private firm

ByAbhishek Sharan
Apr 24, 2025 08:00 AM IST

ED conducted searches in Mumbai and Haryana linked to BECIL's ₹50 crore loan fraud involving TGBL. Key figures arrested in the investigation.

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at seven premises in Mumbai, one in Haryana’s Faridabad, as part of its money laundering probe into Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited’s (BECIL) alleged fraudulent disbursal of a 50 crore loan to the Green Billions Limited (TGBL), a private firm. The ED’s case was based on a Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) 2024 case.

ED conducts 7 searches in city in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 cr loan case against PSE officials, private firm
ED conducts 7 searches in city in 50 cr loan case against PSE officials, private firm

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 3, 2024, registered a case based on the findings of its preliminary enquiry ( PE) probe, which had been initiated based on a complaint from the vigilance authorities of the Information and Broadcasting ministry, under which BECIL functions. The FIR said the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), a public sector company, had sanctioned a loan of 80 crore to BECIL for execution of projects related to waste management / LED smart lighting/ smart metering and other projects in Pune through contractors.

According to the CBI, there was alleged a criminal conspiracy in 2022, wherein a TGBL’s promoter paid a bribe of 3 crore to George Kuruvilla, the then chairman and managing director (CMD) of BECIL to disburse 50 crore loan. The loan was allegedly disbursed without genuine security, in violation of standard operating procedures, ED officials said.

The CBI had booked George Kuruvilla, the then BECIL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), WB Prasad, BECIL’s general manager, and others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Prateek Kanakia, founder and promoter of TGBL was also booked for bribing the CMD.

“The loan funds sanctioned by the BECIL were diverted to various other entities and individuals other than for the purpose of waste management project of Pune Municipal Corporation and no project has been implemented there by TGBL. Its promoter, Kanakia, siphoned off proceeds of crime to the tune of 50 crore,” an ED official said. Kanakia allegedly did not return it to BECIL, resulting in BECIL incurring a wrongful loss of 58 crore, including penalties. CBI’s probe also revealed that TGBL allegedly submitted fake Performance Bank Guarantee of 25 crore to BECIL, which it could not claim to cover the losses.

Karuvilla and Prasad from BECIL were arrested by the CBI last Wednesday and Kanakia was arrested last month.

The ED searches were conducted after the agency analysed the money trail connected to the proceeds of crime, to gather incriminating evidence required as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / ED conducts 7 searches in city in 50 cr loan case against PSE officials, private firm
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On