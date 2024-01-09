close_game
ED raids Uddhav Thackeray party MLA's properties in Mumbai over money laundering case

ED raids Uddhav Thackeray party MLA's properties in Mumbai over money laundering case

ByHT News Desk
Jan 09, 2024 11:11 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate raided entities linked to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar in Mumbai.

The Enforcement Directorate or ED on Tuesday conducted raids at seven locations linked to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar and his partners in Mumbai in the money laundering case related to the construction of a luxury hotel on Jogeshwari, the probe agency said. The case is apparently linked to the construction of a hotel at Jogeshwari by allegedly manipulating the land use conditions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar

In November, the ED earlier registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Ravindra Waikar in ' 500 crore 5-Star Hotel Scam'.

Waikar allegedly defrauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of 500 crore by obtaining permission to build the five-star hotel on a plot reserved for a BMC playground.

Waikar is an MLA from Jogeshwari East. He is reportedly a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

