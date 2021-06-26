ED traces link of 4 crore collected from Mumbai bar owners to Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday claimed that it has traced the trail of ₹4 crore allegedly collected by dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze from some bar and restaurants owners in Mumbai. This amount allegedly reached companies indirectly linked to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, ED said.

ED officers on Friday raided five places including Deshmukh’s residences in Mumbai and Nagpur. They also questioned Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande in connection with the money laundering case, at the agency’s south Mumbai office.

Sources said that Deshmukh’s house at civil line area in Nagpur was raided at around 7.30am in the morning by a team of ED officers.

Speaking to journalists at his Worli residence, Deshmukh said allegations against him are false and that Param Bir Singh levelled the accusation only after being shunted out from Mumbai Police chief’s post for poor handling of Antilia explosives scare case. Deshmukh said he is cooperating with ED.

ED officers may also summon Deshmukh soon for questioning.

The money laundering case against Deshmukh was filed based on the first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 21.

CBI had started the probe against Deshmukh after the former Mumbai Police chief alleged that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader ran an “extortion racket” in Mumbai. On April 21, CBI said it had found “prima facie evidence” against Deshmukh for allegedly misusing his position, and booked him for corruption and criminal conspiracy.

Unlike CBI, ED can record statements of any person in a case under section 50 of PMLA and it is admissible as evidence in court.

ED has also recorded statement of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Raju Bhujbal whose name was mentioned by Singh in his letter to CM as witness to the alleged extortion by Deshmukh. Bhujbal is DCP of the establishment unit in Mumbai that keeps vigil on illegal activities in dance bars, pub, clubs, restaurants, hotels, etc.

In past ED had also recorded statements of Dr Jaishree Patil, complainant in the CBI case, and some owners of bars, pubs, restaurants in Mumbai.

Previously, on April 24, CBI had carried out raids at Deshmukh’s residences in Nagpur and Mumbai as well as Palande’s premises and seized digital devices.

The NCP had previously dismissed ED’s case as politically motivated. The party said the allegations levelled by Singh are an attempt to defame the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

CBI’s case came months after Singh accused Deshmukh of using the Mumbai Police for extortion from bars, hotels, and restaurants. CBI is probing Singh’s allegations as well as Deshmukh’s handing over of important cases to former assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze and influencing transfers and postings.