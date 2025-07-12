Edu board directs all Maha schools to set up ‘sugar boards’ to curb childhood obesity, diabetes

MUMBAI: In a move aligned with the national efforts to tackle childhood obesity and the alarming rise in Type 2 diabetes among children, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has directed all schools under its purview to establish a ‘sugar board’ on their premises. This directive follows the campaign launched by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which had earlier instructed states to initiate awareness drives in schools to reduce excessive sugar intake among students. Ratnagiri, INDIA - February 20, 2010: One male teacher teaching in a rural school of India. The school is located in a village called Peve Khare Kound in Ratnagiri District of Maharashtra State. (Getty Images)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already begun implementing the campaign in affiliated schools across India. Now, state board schools in Maharashtra are also joining the fold. According to the NCPCR circular, the sharp increase in Type 2 diabetes among children, a condition typically seen in middle-aged and older adults, can be largely attributed to the increased sugar consumption as children have easy access to sugary drinks, sweet snacks, and processed foods in and around school campuses.

The data shared in the circular highlights that children between ages four and 10 receive 13% of their daily calories from sugar, while those aged between 11 and 18 consume up to 15%—far above the recommended limit of 5%. This excessive sugar intake contributes not only to diabetes but also to obesity, dental issues, and various metabolic disorders, all of which can have long-term implications on children’s health and learning ability.

To address this growing health concern, the commission has recommended the installation of ‘sugar boards’ in schools. These visual displays educate students about the dangers of high sugar intake and promote healthier dietary choices. The boards will disseminate key information on the recommended daily sugar intake and sugar quantity in commonly consumed items such as cold drinks and junk food. It will educate on the health risks of overconsumption and also better food alternatives.

Mahendra Ganpule, a member of the State Principals’ Association, welcomed the initiative. He said it would prevent lifestyle-related diseases. “The Sugar Board initiative undertaken by the government is welcomed to make it possible to take measures against many diabetes-related diseases if detected in time. Honourable CM Fadnavis had earlier taken an initiative regarding childhood obesity. All these can be achieved through diet, exercise, and good habits,” he said.