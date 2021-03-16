Eight injured in IAF bus accident in Mumbai
Eight people were injured when an Indian Air Force (IAF) bus they were travelling on collided with a divider in Mumbai, police said. Sixteen occupants of the bus escaped unhurt. The eight others suffered minor injuries and bruises.
Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle after its breaks failed as the bus was carrying families of IAF officers to Thane.
The accident caused a jam for over two hours on the Ghatkopar-Vikhroli highway. “We are clearing the jam...,” said Kishor Shinde, senior inspector (traffic).
Pravin Padwal, an additional police commissioner (traffic), said, “There are no major injuries reported. We are investigating the case and what exactly caused the accident.”
Ambani bomb scare: Vaze allegedly took footage from his residential society
Negligent death of four infants: Bombay HC quashes doctor's prosecution
Man beats wife with hot spatula over suspicion of affair, arrested: Police
'50 people for weddings, 20 for funerals': BMC revises Covid-19 restrictions
Sachin Vaze case won't be over till Mansukh Hiren's killer is revealed: Fadnavis
Vaze suspended again, CCTV grab under probe
- After a CCTV grab showed a person walking near Ambani's residence, the NIA is investigating whether that person was Vaze.
Sachin Vaze's Shiv Sena connection
Maharashtra education dept releases Class 10, 12 question bank
Mumbai college under scanner for holding farewell party
Need one-time solution for tech glitches: University of Mumbai senate
Antilia security scare to Sachin Vaze's arrest: Maharashtra govt in damage control mode
Antilia case: Sachin Vaze suspended again
University of Mumbai non-teaching staff to start physically reporting to duty
Maharashtra sees over 15,000 Covid cases for 4th straight day, slaps stricter curbs
