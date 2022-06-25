Eknath Shinde slams govt for ‘withdrawing’ police protection as rebel MLAs’ offices vandalised

Mumbai: Revolting Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security of the rebel legislators with him in a bid to pressurise him. Shinde’s allegations came amid violent protests by Sena workers in parts of the state against rebellion in the party.

In a letter addressed to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, home minister Dilip Walse-Patil and state police chief Rajnish Seth, Shinde alleged that the security of the rebel MLAs was withdrawn by the government. Walse-Patil, however, denied any such directives by the government.

The home minister clarified that no orders were given to withdraw police protection of MLAs. He also said police have been asked to provide security to the families of the rebel legislators.

The police has detained five persons for vandalising the office of Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, son of rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde, at Gol Maidan locality in Ulhasnagar. “His office was vandalised by five people using wooden rods and stones,” said Arun Ashan, a Shiv Sena leader from Ulhasnagar.

“The five persons involved in vandalism were immediately caught by our team and we are investigating the matter. Security has been beefed up in the area and across the city,” said an officer from Ulhasnagar police station.

Sena workers also vandalised the office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant, who is currently camping with Shinde in Guwahati. The protestors wrote “gaddar” (traitor) on a wall of his office and raised slogans against him and other rebel MLAs.

“The ransacking of Sawant’s office is just the beginning and the offices of every traitor (rebel MLA) will be destroyed in the coming days,” said Sena corporator Vishal Dhanawade.

Sena workers also ransacked the office of Eknath Shinde at Sadashiv Peth and many even gathered at Yerawada in support of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Our party workers vandalised Tanaji Sawant’s office. All traitors and rebel MLAs who have troubled our chief Uddhav Thackeray will face this type of action. Their office will also be attacked. No one will be spared,” said Sanjay More, Shiv Sena Pune city head.

Reacting to the incident, Sawant, who represents the Paranda assembly constituency in the Osmanabad district, warned of a “tit for tat” response once the political crisis is resolved. “We are patient due to orders from our leader Eknath Shinde. We will tit for tat reply once this political issue is resolved. It is my humble request to (vandals) to stay within their limits,” he said in a Facebook post in Marathi.

Talking about the incident, DCP Sagar Patil said, “Sawant’s sugar factory office was attacked between 10.30 am and 11 am. We are registering a case in this connection and instructions to take further action have been given to the local police officials.”

Incidents of Sena supporters removing or smearing black ink on hoardings of rebel leaders were reported in Kolhapur, Pathan and Navi Mumbai. In Kharghar, effigies of the rebel Sena MLAs were burnt, while posters were put up in Vashi in support of Thackeray.

“If anybody hurts Shiv Sena chief, we won’t let such people live peacefully,” said Sena leader Ambadas Danve.

Meanwhile, rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar demanded that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray must speak up against the violence that had erupted against Shiv Sena MLAs. Kesarkar, in a veiled threat, said that such violence could attract the president’s rule in the state.

“We request the CM that as the constitutional head he must stop the violence. We appeal to him to fulfil his duties as the CM. Don’t let a law and order failure happen. If the Centre intervenes, they would cry foul now,” Kesarkar said.

Sena workers also protested in Navi Mumbai and Panvel in support of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Effigies were burnt and slogans were raised against Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs. In Nerul, former corporator and Shiv Sena deputy city chief, Satish Ramane, blackened Eknath Shinde’s face on a poster.

“CM has been facing major health issues yet he has worked hard for the state. Maharashtra cried when he left Varsha for Matoshree. These rebels want Uddhav Thackeray to join BJP today. These are the same people who wanted to resign when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance was in power. This is a conspiracy by BJP and the planning was on for the past 6 months,” said Ramane.

Maval Shiv Sena MP Srirang Barne and former union minister Anant Geete along with Raigad Shiv Sena chief Baban Patil and Panvel chief Shirish Patil addressed party workers in Kharghar. Geete said, “We have to take an oath that rebels will not be forgiven. We will take action soon against the rebels.”

“This betrayal of trust when we have a chief minister of our party is shocking. It is our responsibility to strengthen Shiv Sena further,” said Barne.

Baban Patil a staunch Thackeray loyalist said, “We will throw Eknath Shinde out of the party. He has backstabbed our CM. Shiv Sainiks will not tolerate any insult to Matoshree which is revered by all. Eknath Shinde has been made by Shiv Sena.”

(With inputs from Sajana Nambiar and G. Mohiuddin Jeddy)