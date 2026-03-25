Mumbai, A 78-year-old woman in Mumbai lost more than ₹25 lakh online after a fraudster gained access to her mobile phone on the pretext of changing the consumer's name on the electricity bill as requested by her, police said on Wednesday. Elderly woman loses ₹25 lakh as fraudster gains access to her phone

The victim stays in Four Bungalows area in Andheri, a police official said.

The fraudster, who posed as an electricity company's employee, had sent a file to the woman on her WhatsApp number, and gained her phone's access after she downloaded it, he said.

The victim, who lives with her housemaid, had submitted an application on March 10 to change the name on her electricity bill. The next day, she went to Kerala to meet her relatives. While staying in Kerala, she received a WhatsApp call from a mobile number with the caller introducing himself as an employee of the electricity company.

He asked the victim to pay ₹13 to change the name on the power utility's consumer account. As she was out of town, she asked the caller to speak to her house maid, following which the caller dialled her maid and put both of them on the same call.

The fraudster then sent an K file on her WhatsApp in the name of completing e-KYC. Once she downloaded the file, he obtained access to her mobile phone. The caller then asked her credit card details and a password for verification and withdrew over ₹25 lakh from her bank accounts. After she received messages of withdrawal of money, she realised that she was duped, the official said.

She reported the incident on the 1930 helpline, he added.

She returned to Mumbai on March 21 and lodged a complaint, based on which a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act has been registered.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.