Elgar Parishad accused booked for protesting in support of Sonam Wangchuk

Protests and Arrests MUMBAI: Activist and writer Sudhir Dhawale and a few others were booked by the police for protesting outside Azad Maidan on Saturday, in connection with the alleged forcible removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Dhawale is one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case and was released on bail from the Taloja Central Jail in January 2025. Sudhir Dhawale is one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case and was released on bail from the Taloja Central Jail in January 2025.

Azad Maidan police said the protestors were booked for unlawful assembly and allowed to leave after being served notices to present themselves if required.

Similarly, NCP (SP) student leaders protested outside the Mantralaya on Saturday. Marine Drive police said they were booked on the same charges as the other group of protestors and allowed to leave. Police said 20-25 protestors had gathered at both venues.

The developments followed the Delhi police forcibly taking Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning on the 21st day of his hunger strike, citing medical advice and Delhi High Court directions. The move drew sharp condemnation from opposition parties, which accused the central government of curbing dissent.

Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike to protest against the massive irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET-UG medical entrance examination. The 59-year-old is demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh’s constitutional and environmental protection.