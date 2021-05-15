Elgar Parishad case: Family members renew plea for release of the accused

Family members and friends of the accused in Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case have renewed their plea for release of all the accused in the case from jails, claiming that death is staring in their faces because of the inhuman conditions in Taloja and Byculla jails where they are lodged.

They have alleged that there was mismanagement in prison with regards to Covid-19 protocol and medical facilities available in prisons.

Family members and well-wishers of the accused held a virtual meet on Saturday narrating the conditions in prisons and inmates amid the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Wife of Hany Babu, 54, an associate professor in the department of English with Delhi University who recently tested positive for Covid-19, pleaded that they should be released immediately and taken care of medically and emotionally. She said the condition in the prison is very dangerous in as much as the jail hospital not having doctors or trained staff to take care of patients.

One of the well-wishers of accused Harshali Potdar claimed the condition in Taloja jail was very dangerous and added that the inmates who are actually sick and unwell are not being tested for the infection while healthy inmates are being tested. She further alleged that the inmates are also not being taken care of.

Father Joe Xavier, friend of accused Stan Swamy, expressed concern for the 84-year-old Jesuit priest and said that Swamy, in their last telephonic conversation, had told him that he was “fragile” and feeling helpless.

Sudha Bharadwaj’s daughter Maaysha said her mother’s condition was very poor, as she suffers from several co-morbidities.

The kin also alleged that in this situation, the family members have not been able to communicate with the arrested accused. They alleged the letters written by accused got delivered after a month while phone calls are also not clearly audible.