Elgar Parishad case: HC extends Varavara Rao’s temporary bail

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Tuesday continued till March 8 the interim bail granted earlier to Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao. The Telugu poet has approached the HC seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and advanced age.

The division bench of justice S B Shukre and justice G A Sanap while hearing Rao’s petition was informed by senior advocate Anand Grover that the petitioner was seeking permanent bail on medical grounds due to the various health problems.

Grover informed the bench that since temporary bail on medical grounds was granted last year, Rao had been living in Mumbai in compliance with the court orders, however, as he had to sustain on his pension, it was becoming difficult for him to bear the cost of living and ongoing medical treatment and hence was seeking permanent bail on medical grounds.

Grover further informed the bench that some members of Rao’s family who were residing in Telangana are doctors and as he was eligible for free medical treatment under a state government scheme, he had a better chance of survival there as opposed to Taloja jail which lacked proper medical facilities required for monitoring his condition.

The bench was also informed that as per the Nanavati Hospital report though Rao’s condition had improved in respect of certain diseases and he had been treated for Hernia and Parkinsons, his health would deteriorate if he was sent back to Taloja jail.

Grover also referred to the fate of another accused Fr Stan Swamy who was also kept in Taloja jail before the HC ordered shifting him to a private hospital, where he died due to various health complications. “He was suffering from Parkinson’s and would not have died if he had not been put in prison,” said Grover.

The senior advocate even pointed to the casual attitude of the prosecution and said that rather than ensuring that the accused was brought to trial to prove their guilt based on evidence they did not bother about their condition while in jail.

Advocate Sandesh Patil for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted that they had sufficient evidence to prove the guilt of the accused and hence, the petition should not be entertained.

After hearing the submissions, the bench adjourned the hearing of the petition to March 8 and also extended the interim bail till then.

Rao had been granted six months temporary bail in February 2021 which was extended multiple times. During the hearing of the application for extension of the bail, the HC had suggested that in light of the deteriorating health condition and advanced age, an application for permanent bail should be filed.