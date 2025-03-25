Menu Explore
Elphinstone bridge likely to shut on April 10

ByAteeq Shaikh
Mar 25, 2025 07:48 AM IST

MMRDA wants to raze the structure ahead of the upcoming monsoon and complete at least one level of the proposed double-decker bridge by April 2026, officials said

Mumbai: The 125-year-old Elphinstone bridge is likely to be closed for demolition by April 10, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) having almost secured all necessary clearances to begin the work, according to officials aware of developments.

Mumbai, India. Jan 30, 2025: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will close the Prabhadevi Railway Over Bridge for motorists in February to construct the Worli-Sewree MTHL connector and redevelop the bridge. Mumbai, India. Jan 30, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India. Jan 30, 2025: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will close the Prabhadevi Railway Over Bridge for motorists in February to construct the Worli-Sewree MTHL connector and redevelop the bridge. Mumbai, India. Jan 30, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The British-era road overbridge (ROB), a crucial east-west connector in central Mumbai, will be replaced by a double-decker bridge as part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project. MMRDA wants to raze the structure ahead of the upcoming monsoon and complete at least one level of the proposed double-decker bridge by April 2026, officials said.

“We are fully prepared to begin this critical demolition and reconstruction work, said an MMRDA official who requested anonymity as they aren’t authorised to speak with the media. “We are in the final stages of securing clearance from the Mumbai Traffic Police, which is expected before April 10.”

The ROB’s dismantling is a time-sensitive task, as it connects the bustling central Mumbai areas of Prabhadevi and Parel and passes over Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) lines. East-west connectivity in Parel is critical, given the prominent hospitals in the area, such as Tata Memorial Hospital and KEM Hospital. Traffic density has also increased in the area in the last two decades after deserted mill complexes that once spurred the city’s growth were converted into swanky malls and offices.

Upon receiving permission from the traffic police, the stretch between Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and Senapati Bapat Road, which includes the Elphinstone bridge, would be closed to vehicular traffic. Until the new bridge is constructed, the Curry Road Bridge and Tilak Bridge in Dadar will serve as alternate routes for vehicles. For pedestrians, the existing foot overbridge near Parel Station will be designated a non-ticketed zone for public use. A new foot overbridge is also being constructed near the Prabhadevi station, which is likely to be ready soon. “For emergencies, ambulance vehicles will be stationed on both sides of the bridge round the clock,” the MMRDA official said.

Earlier, MMRDA was planning to commence the demolition work in February. However, there was a delay as multiple government agencies—MMRDA, WR, CR, the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) and the Mumbai traffic police—tried to figure out a myriad of issues, including clearances and payments. Eventually, it was decided to postpone the demolition until after the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in March.

The Elphinstone bridge, which is 13 metres wide and has only 1.5 lanes in each direction, will be replaced by a four-lane double-decker bridge. The lower deck will cater to traffic between Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and Senapati Bapat Road—essentially the replacement of the Elphinstone bridge.

The upper deck will be a part of the 4.5-km-long Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector, a signal-free bridge connecting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as Atal Setu. So far, approximately 60% of the connector’s work has been completed.

