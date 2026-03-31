MUMBAI: In a rush to disburse funds from the state’s allocated kitty of 2025-26, on the eve of the end of the financial year, the state government on Monday issued 468 government resolutions (GRs). End-of-year rush: State govt issues 468 GRs on a single day

Traditionally, by March 31, every government is known to be in a haste to utilise all the funds sanctioned to them through the course of the year. A few days before that, Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the government, witnesses a flurry of activity in all its departments.

By the last week of February this year, the state had spent 49.9% of the budgetary outlay. In the last three days, however over 675 orders were issued, scaling up the total budgetary expenditure to 64.91% from 60% on Friday. Despite the official break on the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday the state government’s various departments issued 207 GRs, while on Monday till 10:30 pm, 468 GRs were issued.

According to data from the state finance department, ₹924,022 crores were budgeted for all departments for the financial year, of which till late Monday evening ₹599,960 crores were disbursed. Of the 468 GRs issued on Monday over 95% pertained to funds disbursement and the rest were regarding administrative approvals to proposals by various departments.

In one of the major disbursements, the public health department approved ₹400 crores to hospitals for treatment under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana. The department also approved disbursement of ₹25 crores to purchase medical equipment in government hospitals in rural areas.

The transport department approved ₹11 crores for payments towards electric vehicle (EV) policy, which include payments of subsidies to various automobile companies. Divyang welfare department, which works for people with permanent physical disabilities, issued orders to approve funds to various institutes working across state, while tourism and cultural affairs department approved disbursement of funds for renovation, repairs in temples, shrines and heritage sites across the state. Orders were also issued to disburse funds for repairs of Mumbai University and renovation of its various buildings and auditoriums.

The state government also approved the disbursement of ₹7.64 crores for the payment of viability gap funding (VGF) for Chipi airport, in Sindhudurg district. Sindhudurg is the home district of fisheries minister Nitesh Rane, who is a part of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s inner circle. A few months ago, the state government had approved such VGF for Solapur airport.

Among other major orders issued were from revenue department which gave administrative approval for ₹707 crore for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) urban flood risk management programme. The government also issued an order to give administrative approval for land survey of the Thane Mental Hospital.