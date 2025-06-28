Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
Engineering, MBA admissions to start from today till July 8

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 28, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Students have until July 8 to submit their online applications by logging in to their CET Cell website

MUMBAI: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) starts the admission process for Engineering and MBA courses from today. Students have until July 8 to submit their online applications by logging in to their CET Cell website. After this, the provisional merit list for the courses will be announced on July 12. After receiving objections and suggestions, the final merit list will be announced on July 17.

Students have until July 8 to submit their online applications by logging in to their CET Cell website
Students have until July 8 to submit their online applications by logging in to their CET Cell website

This year, the CET Cell conducted the entrance examination for Engineering and MBA courses in April itself. The results of MBA CET were declared on May 28 and the results of Engineering CET were declared on June 16.

The CET office announced the details of the admission process for both courses on Friday. There will be a fee of 1200 for general category students for application registration, while students in the category will be charged a registration fee of 1000.

The schedule for engineering admission:

Online application registration---28 June to 08 July

Document verification---30 June to 09 July

Provisional merit list---12 July

Registration of irregularities and objections---13 to 15 July

Final merit list---17 July

