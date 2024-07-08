 Ensure parity in lease rent between RWITC, other gymkhanas: Narwekar | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Ensure parity in lease rent between RWITC, other gymkhanas: Narwekar

ByLinah Baliga
Jul 08, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar wrote to chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, demanding similar discounts on lease rent for other sports clubs and gymkhanas in Mumbai

Mumbai: After the state government extended a 2-crore discount on lease rent to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar wrote to chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, demanding similar discounts on lease rent be given to other sports clubs and gymkhanas in Mumbai.

HT Image
HT Image

On June 26, the state government reduced RWITC’s lease rent from 3 crore to 1 crore, with the government resolution stating that lease rent was levied only on the constructed areas of the racecourse and not the open land.

“Earlier, there was no bifurcation of the racecourse into built-up area and open area. Now, they are saying that lease rent for the built-up area should be 10% ready reckoner of 1%. So, if the ready reckoner rate is 100, 10% of that will be 10 and 1% of that 10 will be the lease rent. Besides, concessional rates would be applicable for the remaining ground as well, but there is no mention of how much concession would be given. This will eventually cause a major loss to the public exchequer,” Narwekar told HT.

He said similar concessions must be extended to Willingdon Sports Club, Hindu Gymkhana, Parsi Gymkhana, Catholic Gymkhana, Bombay Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana, and other such gymkhanas and clubs as all of them have minimal construction, like Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and they have contributed immensely to the city’s social fabric.

Narwekar highlighted in his letter the shift in policy for RWITC, and demanded a standard policy for sports clubs and gymkhanas so there is no unfair treatment.

“Given the recent shift in policy of RWITC, there is a growing perception among these clubs that they are being treated unfairly by the imposition of lease rent across entire plots, including areas without any construction. Hence, I demand a standardised lease rent policy that will ensure fairness and parity and eliminate any perceived injustice,” he stated in the letter.

Narwekar has also been demanding rehabilitation of the Amateur Rider’s Club (ARC) in this racecourse redevelopment plan, so that training for equestrian and other sports continues in the city.

