Home / Cities / Mumbai News / EOW gives clean chit to BJP’s Mohit Kamboj in bank fraud case

EOW gives clean chit to BJP’s Mohit Kamboj in bank fraud case

mumbai news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:10 PM IST

It was alleged that Kamboj’s company had availed a loan of ₹52 crores from the Indian Overseas Bank between 2011-2015, and diverted the amount for purposes other than the one for which it was availed and defaulted to repay it

Mumbai, India - April 26, 2022: BJP leader Mohit Kamboj arrives at Khar Police Station to support party leader Kirit Somaiya, who arrived earlier to file a complaint, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - April 26, 2022: BJP leader Mohit Kamboj arrives at Khar Police Station to support party leader Kirit Somaiya, who arrived earlier to file a complaint, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
ByVijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has closed the criminal case against BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj in a bank loan fraud case. This is the fourth case against BJP leaders to be closed by the police in recent times.

It was alleged that Kamboj’s company had availed a loan of 52 crores from the Indian Overseas Bank between 2011-2015, and diverted the amount for purposes other than the one for which it was availed and defaulted to repay it.

Banking-2 Unit of the EOW which investigated the case, has now closed the proceedings. EOW officials on Thursday filed a C-Summary report before a city court saying no criminal case was found in the complaint, EOW sources said.

C-Summary report is filed when after completing investigation, police find the complaint to be inconclusive - neither true nor false or find the dispute to be of civil nature.

In May this year an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating, forgery, falsification of documents, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, etc, was registered against Kamboj, and two others based on the complaint filed by chief regional manager of the Indian Overseas Bank. The FIR was first registered at the MRA Marg police station and then transferred to the EOW for investigation.

The complainant claimed that one of the Kamboj’s companies had taken a loan of around 52 crores from the bank between 2011-2015, but diverted the loan money.

Kamboj had, on his part, denied the allegations, calling the FIR as “fabricated” one and said that the company in the question was closed in 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out