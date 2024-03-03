EOW summons Sena UBT leader Anil Desai

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai has been summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on March 5, Tuesday to join its probe related to the complaint filed by chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction claiming that the UBT Group withdrew ₹50 crore from the party fund even after the Election Commission declared the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena. Anil Desai (HT Photo)

It also alleged that Sena (UBT) refused to hand over the user ID and password to allow it to file TDS and I-T returns and filed the previous quarter’s I-T return on its behalf.

The officials claimed they are now also probing a withdrawal from a bank account linked to Shiv Sena and the authorised signatory is Desai and therefore he has been summoned.

The EOW has registered a preliminary enquiry on Monday in a complaint given by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Kiran Pawaskar, officer on special duty to chief minister Ashish Kulkarni, Sanjay More, Shiv Sena secretary and Balaji Kinikar, treasurer’s complaint.

The group met the Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar in January to formally file a complaint.

The EOW sources said while inquiring about Income Tax login and bank account related to the Shiv Sena party a withdrawal has also been noticed by them.