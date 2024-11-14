Exam scheduling errors cause chaos at Mumbai University

Mumbai: Students at the University of Mumbai are grappling with examination scheduling conflicts that have affected both arts and law programmes, causing widespread frustration among final-year students. Mumbai University

Third-year Bachelor of Arts students enrolled in "Geography of Health" and "Abnormal Psychology" discovered both examinations were scheduled for November 25, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, making it physically impossible to sit for both papers.

The scheduling confusion has extended to law students as well, with multiple timetable revisions creating significant uncertainty. The initial examination schedule for Bachelor of Laws (LLB), released on September 26, set examination dates for November 19, 21, and 27. However, subsequent circulars issued on October 18 and 21 postponed these dates to November 30, December 7, and 14.

Adding to the confusion, students report that on November 11, another circular instructed them to disregard the October notifications and adhere to the original September schedule, leaving them with merely eight days to prepare.

Despite students' attempts to contact the examination department, they claim to have received no response to their concerns.

A Mumbai University official explained the situation: "The college wrongly entered the wrong subject code for the TYBA exam, though the exam date for one subject was adjusted at a student's request. For the law exam, the previously advanced dates were cancelled, and the exams will follow the timetable issued in October."