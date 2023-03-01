Ex-bank employee booked for duping two of 4.17 crore

Mumbai: A man was booked for allegedly cheating two city-based businessmen to the tune of ₹4.17 crore. HT Image

According to the L T Marg police, the man identified as Pratik Radhakrishnan, 32, claimed to be working with a Dubai-based multinational lured the duo by promising shares in the company.

The police said prima facie they have learnt that the accused used to work with a nationalised bank and was dismissed from service.

Radhakrishnan befriended the city-based wholesale dealers Krishna Devasi and his relative, both operating from Zaveri Bazaar. He had assured them that he had more than ₹5,000 crore kept in various banks in Dubai and would return their money soon with interest.

The police said Radhakrishnan had cheated several people in Mumbai and Chennai.

“The accused similarly cheated a Chennai-based businessman of ₹2.82 crore by promising him a franchise of a clothing brand. He even forged signatures and stamps and made an agreement with the victim. When he returned from Dubai, he was caught by the Chennai police after which a case was registered by another businessman, who was also similarly cheated by the accused. We suspect he cheated several people similarly and a team is going to Chennai to get his custody,” a police officer said.

“He even asked the complainant to pay for his expenses like lawyer’s fee when he was arrested by the Chennai police and they paid it as he told them he had more than ₹5,000 crore in various bank accounts in Dubai,” the police officer added.