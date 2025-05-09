Menu Explore
Excavator on the wrong side of the road runs over pedestrian

ByMegha Sood
May 09, 2025 06:18 AM IST

MUMBAI: A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an excavator on the wrong side of the road in Andheri on Thursday

MUMBAI: A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an excavator on the wrong side of the road in Andheri on Thursday. The Amboli police have arrested the excavator driver.

Excavator on the wrong side of the road runs over pedestrian
Excavator on the wrong side of the road runs over pedestrian

The deceased, identified as Vijay Pujari, 43, was a resident of Jogeshwari. On Thursday at 12.30pm, he was passing from Veera Desai Road in Andheri West when a JCB suddenly hit him and dragged him under the tyre. Pujari died on the spot. Locals alleged that the accident occurred because the excavator came from the wrong direction.

After the accident, locals caught the excavator driver Suraj Kumar Rawat, 23, and handed him over to the police. “We have arrested the driver under section 106 (a) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said senior inspector, Sadashiv Nikam of the Amboli police station.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Excavator on the wrong side of the road runs over pedestrian
Follow Us On