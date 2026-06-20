MUMBAI: A former senior relationship manager of a private insurance company was arrested on Thursday for allegedly siphoning off nearly ₹67 lakh collected from more than 450 policyholders and remaining on the run for 18 months after a case was registered against him. Ex-insurance manager held for ₹67L fraud after 18 months on the run

The accused, identified as Rishi Gopinath Das, 35, allegedly diverted policyholders’ funds into his own and his wife’s bank accounts while working in the brokerage team of Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, police said.

According to the complaint, company officials had noticed financial irregularities and initiated an internal audit after area manager sought an investigation. The audit allegedly found that Das had misappropriated funds collected from policyholders over several months.

During an internal inquiry, Das allegedly admitted to the fraud involving around ₹70 lakh and transferred ₹3 lakh to the company’s account, promising to repay the remaining amount.

Police said Das resigned from his job and disappeared soon after. Following a complaint lodged by company representative Jivraj Agbanzhhagan, a Panvel resident, Vanrai police registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

After a prolonged search, police traced and arrested Das on Thursday. He was produced before a court and remanded to six days of police custody.