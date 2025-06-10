MUMBAI: The Customs officials on Monday arrested a flier who arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and found several exotic wildlife species in his baggage. Exotic wildlife seized from flier

The flier, an Indian national, was arriving from Bangkok. Customs officers said they intercepted him based on profiling. Upon questioning, the passenger exhibited signs of nervousness. On examining his baggage, they found that he was carrying several wildlife species with him.

The seized wildlife included Chaco golden knee tarantula (grammostola pulchripes), tarantula (brachypelma), leucistic sugar glider (Petaurus braviceps), fire‑tailed sunbird (aethopyga ignicauda), purple throated sunbird (leptocoma sperata), crested finchbill (spizixos canifrons), honey bear (Potos flavus) and two Brazilian cherry head tortoises (chelonoidis carbonarius).

The passenger was placed under arrest as per the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is going on, said the official.