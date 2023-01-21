Expecting Thackerays to attend portrait unveiling: Rahul Narvekar

Navi Mumbai: Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar said it is expected that the Thackeray family will attend the unveiling of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s portrait in the central hall of Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. Narvekar was in Navi Mumbai on Saturday to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai festival.

On the ceremony planned for the unveiling of the oil portrait, the speaker said, “It is a day of pride for everyone in the state that Balasaheb Thackeray’s portrait is being installed in the central hall of the assembly. In the last assembly session, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had submitted a request for installing a portrait of Balasaheb Thackeray in the Vidhan Bhavan. I had announced that the unveiling will take place on January 23, Balasaheb’s birth anniversary. Wishes of crores of people will come true on the day.”

On invitation to Uddhav Thackeray and his family for the programme, Narvekar said, “We have invited all central and state ministers, MLAs, MPs and eminent personalities along with those close to Balasaheb. Everyone from the Thackeray family has been invited.”

On the unlikelihood of their presence, Narvekar said, “Balasaheb’s contribution to the country and state is unprecedented. This is a tribute to him and hence I feel and it is expected that every invited person should be present.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the legal battle between Uddhav and Shinde factions of Sena on the disqualification of the MLAs in the court and election commission (EC), he said. “The constitution has given the legislature, executive and judiciary clear powers and set their respective boundaries. The Supreme Court has taken a stand earlier that the legislature will use its power and we also have a vibrant election commission which will take a decision. Till the EC takes a decision no court will interfere, the SC has said. I am confident that in the coming time, the EC will take a decision based on all norms and provisions in the law.”

On the issue of the matter being subjudice for a decision to be taken on the disqualification of the MLAs and his role, Narvekar said, “the SC petitions are pending only for interpretation of schedule 10. The decision to disqualify an assembly member is the complete authority of the assembly speaker. Till the assembly speaker takes a decision on it, I do not believe any court will interfere or give its decision. How will one be able to decide if the action is right or not until the speaker gives a decision. We have a vibrant judiciary and a legislature body which is doing a good work. Both know their job and both arms should be allowed to do their respective works.”