One dead, five hurt in explosion at pharma plant in Ambernath

THANE: A worker was killed and five others were injured in an explosion at a pharmaceutical company in Ambernath on Saturday.

The incident took place at the nitration plant of Blue Jet Healthcare in MIDC unit two near AMP gate on Saturday afternoon.

Officials from Ambernath fire station received a call about the fire at 4pm. “Two fire engines and 10 to 15 fire personnel rushed to the spot. As the fire had spread to the chemical section, two additional fire engines were called from Anandnagar fire station and two more from Ulhasnagar fire station were pressed into service.” According to Thane Regional Disaster Control Cell, the fire was doused by 5.30pm.

The deceased has been identified as Suryakant Jimat. The injured have been identified as Raghunath Das, Lakhinder Baldev Singh, Pawan alias Ramsuresh, Samir Sahdev Parde, and Gautam Jadhav.

The police took them to Central Hospital in Ulhasangar for further treatment. Suryakant was declared dead during medical treatment.

According to the website of the firm, the 53-year-old Blue Jet Healthcare company manufactures integrated contrast media intermediates for X-ray and MRI procedures. The company also claims to be the first and largest manufacturer of Saccharin Sodium used in artificial sweeteners, which it supplies to leading healthcare, pharma, animal feed, and food and beverages industries globally. It has manufacturing units in Shahad, Mahad and two units in Ambernath industrial area.

Bhagwat Sonawane, chief, Ambernath fire station, said, “The fire was brought under control, and cooling operation was on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

