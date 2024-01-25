Expressway open for traffic, Maratha morcha diverted through Palm Beach road to APMC

Navi Mumbai: HT Image

The Mumbai Pune Expressway will remain open for traffic both ways for vehicles travelling Mumbai-Pune and vice versa,, the Navi Mumbai traffic police said

In view of possible traffic jams on Sion Panvel Highway, the Navi Mumbai traffic police has instructed the Maratha morcha group led by quota leader Manoj Jarange-Patil to travel on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway upto Panvel and use the Palm beach Road to reach APMC market where the cavalcade will halt for the night. The morcha will leave for Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Friday.

As a result, the Palm Beach road has been closed for other vehicles to avoid traffic jams. “People can use Atal Setu bridge for travelling to Mumbai or go to Uran Phata and use Sion-Panvel highway to travel to Mumbai. The motorists using Mumbai-Pune Expressway are restricted from entering Kon phata and are instead advised to go to Kalamboli circle and take the desired route to reach their destinations. The motorists coming from Pune who use the Expressway are restricted to commute between Borle toll naka and Palasape Phata and are instead advised to use Khalapur or Khopoli road,” deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Tirupati Kakade said.

Vehicles coming from Khalapur and Rasayani to Dund phata via Dandphata are restricted to go towards Palaspa circle and are advised to go to Kalamboli circle to reach the desired place.“Entering Palaspa phata is restricted for all vehicles and hence diversion is provided to all of them,” Kakade added.

Vehicles moving towards Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from Goa have been advised to take left from Kharpada to Sai village, Dighode villageand Chirner to their desired destinations. Vehicles travelling to Pune and Goa from D Point are advised to go to Kalamboli circle to Chinchpada underpass to Gavhan phata, Uran, Chirner, Sai village and to their desired destinations. Vehicles going to Kon phata from Panvel and New Panvel have to take Kalamboli circle route. Vehicles going to JNPT from Kalamboli circle, Karanjade and Panvel City have been restricted to enter D point and have to use internal roads of Panvel.

Vehicles coming from JNPT NH 4B and Gavhan phata to Killa Junction have to take service road of Navi Mumbai International Airport from Ulwe entry point to Chinchpada to the desired place. “All commuters need to use Sion Panvel Highway only for commuting and entering Palm Beach road has been banned till the morcha crosses Navi Mumbai police jurisdiction,” Kakade added.