Mumbai: A year-old grudge over humiliation and assault allegedly culminated in the murder of externed gangster, Ravi Bidlan, whose skeletal remains were recently recovered from a drain chamber in Nalasopara. The Achole police have arrested four accused in the case and are searching for a fifth suspect. Externed gangster was killed to avenge a year-old assault

The victim, Ravi Bidlan, had been missing since January 2026. Police recently received information that he had been murdered and his body concealed inside a drain chamber behind a building in the Vaitiwadi area. A search of the chamber led to the recovery of skeletal remains, which have been sent to JJ Hospital for DNA testing.

According to the police, the motive behind the murder was revenge. Investigators found that in 2025, Bidlan had allegedly tied up and brutally assaulted Rohan Jagdale alias Tiger, 22, humiliating him publicly. Police believe Jagdale subsequently plotted Bidlan’s murder to avenge the incident.

According to investigators, on January 15, Jagdale and his associates, identified as Karan Shankar Shettiar, Utkarsh Anand Avsarmal, Shakti Sunil Singh and Sumit Sarsar, allegedly attacked Bidlan. The accused are suspected of first hitting him on the head with a stone before fatally stabbing him in the neck. They later wrapped the body in a bedsheet and dumped it in the drain chamber to hide evidence, police said.

The investigation gained momentum after two acquaintances of the accused, identified as Anshu and Deepak, allegedly spoke about the murder during a drinking party. Acting on the lead, police unravelled the case and arrested four accused, while Shakti remains absconding.

Police said Jagdale has several serious offences registered against him, including cases of murder, rape, dacoity and assault.