Thane, A retired assistant commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation has been booked for allegedly raping a woman employee over a period of three years by misusing his official position, police said on Tuesday. Ex-Thane civic official booked for raping woman staffer; 'introduced her to fake godman Kharat’: FIR

The victim, who worked as a data entry operator at the corporation, alleged that the accused had taken her to his rented flat, spiked her drink and raped her.

He allegedly filmed the act and later used the video to blackmail her for further sexual favours. The alleged crime occurred between 2020 and 2023, according to the FIR.

The accused allegedly took the victim to Ashok Kharat in Nashik under the pretext of fortune-telling. There, the victim was allegedly subjected to rituals and was forced to wear a specific stone, the FIR stated.

The fake godman was arrested by Nashik Police for alleged sexual exploitation of several women and on charges of cheating. He is also facing an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate.

An FIR was registered against the former civic official and other persons at Kasarwadavali in Thane on April 20 under sections 376 , 328 , 354 , and 506 of the Indian Penal Code as the crime dated back to 2020.

According to the police, the alleged crimes took place at various locations, including the TMC headquarters, a rented flat in a high-profile residential society, and another apartment near Thane railway station.

"We are investigating. Nobody has been arrested so far," a police officer said.

The police are also investigating the reasons behind the delay in reporting the incident. Further names of the co-accused are expected to be revealed as the investigation progresses.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.