Extortion case: Sachin Vaze in judicial custody till Nov 29, sent back to Taloja jail

A metropolitan magistrate court on Monday remanded dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the extortion case probe based on the complaint of a Goregaon hotelier. Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused in the case.

Special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap said the 37th court sent Vaze to judicial custody till November 29, after which he has been taken to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, where he was previously lodged following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases.

In August, Goregaon police had registered a first information report (FIR) against Vaze, Singh and others on the basis of a complaint lodged by Bimal Agarwal, who alleged that the accused had extorted ₹11.92 lakh from him.

The court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh and two other accused in this case.

After being sacked from the Mumbai Police chief’s post earlier this year, Singh had alleged that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had instructed Vaze and some other officers to collect ₹100 crore every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars. Following this, the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate officials have registered cases against Deshmukh.