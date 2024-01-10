Facebook page owner booked for defaming Radhe Maa

Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the owner of a Facebook page for allegedly defaming self-styled godwoman Sukhvinder Kaur, aka Radhe Maa, by creating an account with her display photo and posting pictures and videos of nude women on it. India, Mumbai...August 27, 2012... Radhe Maa visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi, Mumbai on Monday, August 27, 2012...Photo by Vijayanand Gupta / Hindustan Times. (Hindustan Times)

According to the complainant, Vipin Ahuja, he is the counsel for Global Advertising and has been a devotee of Radhe Maa for the last 20 years.

Ahuja, a resident of Borivali, told the police that on January 3 he was browsing Facebook when he came across a profile carrying a display name Prem Chandra. Though the display picture was of Radhe Maa, on opening the page he found several posts of nude women, the 43-year-old said.

He immediately notified Radhe Maa about the Facebook page and after receiving permission from her, Ahuja approached the Borivali police.

A case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 501 (printing or publishing defamatory material) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, was registered.

“We have registered an FIR against an unidentified person and are trying to ascertain the identity of the owner of the Facebook page,” an officer from Borivali police station said.