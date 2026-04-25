Nashik, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the government is drawing inspiration from historical figures like Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar to shape its development agenda, particularly in water conservation and rural transformation. Fadnavis calls for balancing heritage with development, cites Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy

Addressing an event to launch the "Goda to Narmada" pilgrimage marking the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyadevi, Fadnavis said preserving heritage and promoting development must go together.

"Governance in India has long been judged by the quality of its rulers. First, we take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Similarly, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar also stands among the greatest rulers," he said.

The chief minister said Ahilyadevi took over the responsibility of her kingdom at a very young age after the death of Malharrao Holkar and carried it forward with determination.

"Ahilyadevi Holkar's rule was marked by the reconstruction of major religious sites and public infrastructure. When Mughal invasions damaged places of worship such as Trimbakeshwar, Somnath, Rameshwar and Kashi Vishwanath, she rebuilt them with courage and commitment," he added.

The chief minister said Ahilyadevi's water conservation work is extremely important, citing the good condition of wells, stepwells and water structures built by her , adding that the government has decided to preserve them.

"Her approach to river management remains relevant. In Maheshwar, she ensured that a separate stream of the Narmada river was created for daily use so that the main river would remain clean and unpolluted," he added.

Fadnavis hailed Ahilyadevi for treating rivers as mothers and goddesses. "Rivers like the Godavari, Yamuna and Narmada were given great importance in her governance," he added.

Underscoring her role in social reforms, Fadnavis said she worked extensively for women's education and employment.

"Through the production of Maheshwari sarees, she created livelihood opportunities for women. She also formed one of the earliest women's military units, brought tribal communities into the mainstream, and ensured strong law and order," he added.

Fadnavis said Ahilyadevi's governance model remains relevant today, noting that sustainable development can be achieved if the legacy and ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyadevi are followed.

Referring to the "Goda to Narmada" pilgrimage, the chief minister said the idea was conceptualised to promote water conservation and spread awareness.

This initiative is implemented by the Maharashtra government from April 25 to 29, to celebrate the 300th birth year of Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar. It involves a 5-day procession collecting water from 30 river basins, focusing on water conservation, water management, and honouring her legacy of constructing river ghats and temples.

"Rivers are considered divine and like mothers in our culture. The Rigveda also reflects this reverence through the River Hymn." Fadnavis said, adding that the government has taken up river interlinking projects to make Maharashtra drought-free in the coming years.

The chief minister said the government's focus is to ensure that the Godavari river remains clean and flows throughout the year without obstructions, especially ahead of the Kumbh Mela.

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