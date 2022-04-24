Fadnavis questions Navneet’s overnight jail stay, Sena says ruckus ‘supported’ by BJP
Mumbai After the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attacked the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the way Navneet was arrested and kept in the police station. On the other hand, Shiv Sena alleged that the ‘drama’ was sponsored by the BJP.
While reacting to the action against the Ranas, Fadnavis said that the Sena was afraid of one woman. “The whole government machinery is scared of one woman. It is very shameful to keep a woman in custody overnight when no charges are proved against her. The way the government has acted against the Rana family shows that reciting Hanuman Chalisa is not correct. If Hanuman Chalisa is not recited in Maharashtra, then will it be recited in Pakistan? he questioned.
Talking to reporters, Ravi Rana said that he was wrongly implicated. Navneet also tweeted on Sunday, “Is it a sin to read Hanuman Chalisa? If so, hang us. Recited Hanuman Chalisa 101 times at Santacruz police station.”
However, talking to the media, Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena MP said that no one has opposed the recitation of the Chalisa. “Ranas can recite Hanuman Chalisa inside the jail where they have been lodged since yesterday or they can even go and recite it at the house of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.”
He added, “In Maharashtra, there is no intolerance for religious functions. But the problem here is reciting it inside Matoshree. Anyone is free to recite it in public places, temples, private places or anywhere.”
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday said that whatever drama that took place was supported by the BJP.
However, Pravin Darekar, BJP MLC and leader of opposition in the upper house, said, “There is no role of BJP. Shiv Sena is just seeing BJP everywhere nowadays.”
Lucknow University to start integrated course in yoga and naturopathy
The University of Lucknow will start a new five-and-a-half-years' integrated course—Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS)—from 2022-23 academic session under the Institute of Yogic Studies, according to a press release issued by the university. “Online application forms of the course are available on Lucknow University website www.lkouniv.ac.in. The online registration for admission can be done by visiting the website,” said spokesperson for LU Durgesh Srivastava. Semester wise teaching will be provided on lifestyle diseases.
Pregnant woman arrested with cocaine worth ₹51 lakh
Mumbai: A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Borivali was arrested for possession of cocaine worth ₹51 lakh. The police said that the woman, who is five months pregnant, was taken into custody after they laid a trap in Borivali. She has been identified as Muskaan Kanojia, who has two children and is a wife of an ambulance driver. Cops suspect that the ambulance was being used by the accused woman to deliver drugs.
‘Operation Kayakalp’ to transform UP’s primary & upper primary schools
Lucknow To consistently improve educational facilities in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government in its second term is determined to transform the primary and secondary schools into 'smart schools' under 'Operation Kayakalp'. About 30,000 secondary schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, playgrounds, proper toilets, libraries, computer laboratories, art rooms and other modern facilities. The number of students who have enrolled in these schools has also risen.
Potable tap water to every home by 2024 govt’s priority: UP minister
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said it was the priority of the government to ensure supply of clean drinking tap water to the homes of the poor living in villages from Bundelkhand to Varanasi (Kashi) by 2024. Singh held a meeting with the senior officials of irrigation department here at Circuit House and reviewed the progress of various projects of the department.
UP’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ in Rampur draws praise from PM Modi
LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to a local pond in Shahabad's Patwai area of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh being transformed into an 'Amrit Sarovar' – the name the PM has given to an initiative that seeks to focus on the need for water conservation, among other things. The PM had suggested linking the initiative locally with memory of a freedom fighter.
