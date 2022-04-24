Fadnavis questions Navneet’s overnight jail stay, Sena says ruckus ‘supported’ by BJP

Mumbai After the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attacked the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the way Navneet was arrested and kept in the police station. On the other hand, Shiv Sena alleged that the ‘drama’ was sponsored by the BJP.

While reacting to the action against the Ranas, Fadnavis said that the Sena was afraid of one woman. “The whole government machinery is scared of one woman. It is very shameful to keep a woman in custody overnight when no charges are proved against her. The way the government has acted against the Rana family shows that reciting Hanuman Chalisa is not correct. If Hanuman Chalisa is not recited in Maharashtra, then will it be recited in Pakistan? he questioned.

Talking to reporters, Ravi Rana said that he was wrongly implicated. Navneet also tweeted on Sunday, “Is it a sin to read Hanuman Chalisa? If so, hang us. Recited Hanuman Chalisa 101 times at Santacruz police station.”

However, talking to the media, Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena MP said that no one has opposed the recitation of the Chalisa. “Ranas can recite Hanuman Chalisa inside the jail where they have been lodged since yesterday or they can even go and recite it at the house of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.”

He added, “In Maharashtra, there is no intolerance for religious functions. But the problem here is reciting it inside Matoshree. Anyone is free to recite it in public places, temples, private places or anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday said that whatever drama that took place was supported by the BJP.

However, Pravin Darekar, BJP MLC and leader of opposition in the upper house, said, “There is no role of BJP. Shiv Sena is just seeing BJP everywhere nowadays.”