Fadnavis says state will seek review of SC decision on OBC quota in 96 local bodies
Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnaivs on Thursday said that the state government will file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision directing the state election commission (SEC) to conduct elections of 92 municipal councils and four nagar panchayats without OBC quota. Fadnavis said that it will be discriminatory for the local bodies if the OBC quota is not made applicable to them as the apex court has approved OBC reservation in the local bodies in Maharashtra. The Supreme Court had on July 20 accepted the recommendations of the Banthia commission providing 27% OBC reservations in local body elections and directed that election for local bodies in the state be notified in the next two weeks.
The top court on Thursday came down heavily on SEC for postponing the polls of 92 municipal councils and four nagar panchayats. To which the SEC officials said that the decision was taken after the apex court said they wouldn’t interfere in the polls in which the nomination process had already started and for the rest, empowered the poll body to take a decision.
Following this, SEC on July 14 postponed polls for municipal councils and nagar panchayats while continuing its poll process for 271 gram panchayats (village councils) declared on August 4.
“The state government had moved SC saying that the OBC reservation granted by them should be applied to the 92 municipal councils (and four nagar panchayats) as well but the apex court refused to make the changes. We will again file a review petition pleading the same once again as the OBC reservation is applicable in all the other local bodies of the state,” Fadnavis said.
If not allowed then, 92 of the 400 civic bodies will be left without the OBC quota, he pointed out.
“Our line of argument will be that if OBC reservation is made applicable to 29,000 gram panchayats (village council), 34 zilla parishad (district council) and over 300 municipal councils then why 92 municipal councils (and four nagar panchayats) are deprived of it,” the deputy chief minister said.
On Thursday, a bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, AS Oka and JB Pardiwala made it clear that SEC cannot re-notify the poll programme to provide OBC reservations in the concerned local bodies. It also warned the poll body of contempt.
Meanwhile, the state government promulgated an ordinance allowing the direct election of sarpanch (village heads) from the people. The ordinance was issued by the state rural development department on July 27. The state urban development department also issued another ordinance for the direct election of municipal council presidents from the people on July 14.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
