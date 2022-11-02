Fadnavis sets target of 2024 to complete redevelopment of BDD chawls

Mumbai: State government has set the target of completion of the redevelopment of the BDD chawls in central Mumbai before 2024 elections. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the housing department to complete redevelopment of 195 buildings that would create the housing stock of 15,593 tenements in time-bound manner. Fadnavis also directed the home department to search for 10-acre land in Mumbai for a new prision to reduce the burden on the Arthur Road jail which houses the inmates three times its existing capacity.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, Fadnavis, who also holds the housing portfolio, directed the housing department to complete pre development process for BDD chawls speedily. “The buildings that were acquired during Covid-19 pandemic should be handed over immediately to pave way for their-demolition. The procedure of proving the eligibility of the tenants should be completed fast, besides paying the transit rent to the tenants vacating the tenements,”Fadnavis directed officials from the housing department.

According to the officials, the redevelopment of the Chawls at Worli has begun, while the one for buildings at Naigaon is expected to begin from January 1. “The construction of the rehabilitation buildings at Worli is underway, along with the process of signing agreement with the tenants. The work at Naigaon is lagging behind because of the delayed evacuation of the residents. The DCM has directed us to complete the redevelopment of the chawls at all four locations by May 2024,” the officer said.

Mooted in the 1990s, the redevelopment of the British-era chawls faced several hurdles and delays. The redevelopment of 195 chawls (buildings with small tenements) spread across in Worli, Naigaon and NM JOshi Marg is expected accomodate over 9,500 families with a 500sqft house of their ownership. The 195 chawls occupy 86.98 acres, with the Worli BDD chawls occupying the maximum area of 59.69 acres. Of these chawls, the maximum of 121 chawls and 9,689 beneficiaries are in Worli. In all, there are 16,203 tenements, of which 2,937 tenements have been earmarked for police housing.

The BDD chawls revamp project was launched with much fanfare in April 2017 by Fadnavis who was then chief minister. However, it could not take off for several years due to various issues like eligibility criteria, selection of contractors, and agreement issues. It was revived in August 2020 by the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar laid the foundation stone for the project.

Meanwhile , in a meeting of the Maharashtra state police housing and welfare corporation ltd (MSHWCL), Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, asked the administration to find 10-acre land in Mumbai for a new prison for undertrial inmates. The directive comes after state government’s attempt to construct a prison at a 5-acre land in Mankhurd. The plot which was transferred to the home department by Mumbai suburban collectors is also entangled in a litigation forcing the government to search for an alternative.

“The new prison is aimed to reduce the burden on the Arther Road jail where 3592 inmates have been lodged against the capacity of 804 inmates. The district collectors of Mumbai city have been directed to search for a 10-acre land for new prison. We expect a plot in eastern suburb,” said a home department official.

MSHWCL , in its presentation in the meeting apprised the home minister that ten housing projects for accommodation of policemen will be handed them over soon. Housing stock at another 15 projects will be handed over in six months, the presentation stated. “DCM has asked the corporation to expedite other ongoing projects to complete them speedily. He has also directed the Corporation to ensure that the construction quality was upto the mark. The Corporation has been directed to take over the maintenance of the police housing buildings by appointing a private agency,” a statement issued by the government has stated.