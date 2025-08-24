Devendra Fadnavis terms Shinde-led UDD’s implementation of central schemes a “poor show”

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday expressed displeasure at the performance of the urban development department led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, calling it a “poor show”. The comment was made during a review meeting on the implementation of schemes sponsored by the central government, and Fadnavis reportedly directed the concerned officials to improve their efficacy immediately. According to officials, Devendra Fadnavis was particularly upset about the delay in the execution of schemes under AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) run by UDD-2. (File/PTI)

The CM’s meeting was with the ministers and secretaries of several departments that were implementing such projects. While Shinde was not present, ministers of other departments such as women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare and minister of state for public health Meghna Bordikar participated.

During the review, Fadnavis directed all the departments to expedite the implementation of the Centre-sponsored schemes but specifically criticised the performance of the urban development-2 (UDD-2) department, which looks after civic bodies. According to officials, he was particularly upset about the delay in the execution of schemes under AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) run by UDD-2. The term of AMRUT 2.0, which was launched in 2021, will end by March 2026. Maharashtra received a central government share of over ₹9,000 crore towards the scheme.

“The central government is providing funds under the AMRUT Mission for water supply, sanitation, green parks and lake revitalisation in urban areas,” Fadnavis reportedly said. “This mission has the potential to bring about a radical change in the lives of the people in urban areas and make their lives bearable. Therefore, the agencies should complete all the pending works under this mission before March 31, 2026. The pending administrative approvals under the mission should be given immediately.”

Fadnavis also reviewed schemes for developing basic health infrastructure funded by bodies like the 15th Finance Commission, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. He directed all the departments to start project work only after getting the necessary permissions in order to avoid a delay in project completion, asked them to beef up inter-departmental communication and offered to help in this regard if necessary. The CM also spoke to various officials from district and local civic bodies across the state.

When contacted, officials from Shinde’s department said the minister had warned officials of action if the projects were not completed on time and the UDD had also issued an order in this regard. “To ensure that citizens get the benefit of infrastructure projects such as AMRUT 2.0 and Nagarotthan Mahabhiyan quickly, an order has been issued regarding the fixing of responsibility,” said an official. “If a project is delayed, action will be taken against the concerned contractor, project management consultant or implementing officer as per the rules.”

Shinde on Saturday also skipped a function held by Fadnavis related to a UDD-led water supply scheme for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. When contacted, Pratap Sarnaik, minister from the Shinde camp, refused to comment on Shinde’s absence from meetings and functions last week. “I am not aware why he failed to attend the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar function today,” he said. “However, last night he was present for the meeting with the CM and deputy CM Ajit Pawar. As far as the performance of the urban development department goes, Shinde is running it efficiently and has warned officials of action if projects get delayed.”