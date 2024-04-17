Marine Drive police has registered a case regarding a counterfeit letter being circulated across social media declaring one Prakash Krishna Nikam as Palghar candidate of BJP. The letter has used the signature and seal of BJP general secretary Arun Singh. Fake letter declares Shiv Sena man as Palghar BJP candidate

Advocate Akilesh Chaubey registered a case with Marine Drive police under sections 419, 465, 468 and 47.

In his letter to Marine Drive police, Chaubey said that an unknown person was circulating a fake letter typed on the letterhead of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). An unknown individual has spread a counterfeit letter printed on forged Bhartiya Janata Party letterhead across various social media platforms. This fake document falsely proclaims Prakash Krishna Nikam as a candidate for the Palghar constituency seat.

Moreover, the imposter has fraudulently utilized the signature and seal of the Arun Singh, BJP’s national general secretary. This reprehensible act has not only led to confusion but has also caused distress among the party members and voters across the Palghar district, especially in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the complaint said.

“It is imperative that swift and decisive action be taken to identify and apprehend the perpetrator to prevent further dissemination of false information and uphold the integrity of the electoral process,’’ he said in the letter.

Marine Drive police senior inspector Nilesh Bagul said that investigations were on.

Chaubey said that Nikam is a Palghar Zilla Parishad president and belongs to Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. BJP has claimed the seat and it will be given to a BJP person. The police will find out who has forged it. Our complaint is against an unknown person, said Chaubey.

Chaubey said that this issue was also discussed with Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Nikam said, “The letter was circulating on social media. I am from Shiv Sena and I realised it was fake. I want to contest on Shiv Sena ticket and told chief minister Eknath Shinde that I want to contest. BJP has demanded this seat. Soon after this letter was circulated, I spoke to district guardian minister Ravindra Chavan (BJP) and alerted him. Someone is trying to defame me. I am told BJP has filed a FIR and that is a good thing. I will cooperate with police”