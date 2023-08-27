Fake ticket checker arrested by Thane GRP

Kalyan HT Image

A 21-year-old man, who posed as a ticket checker and collected “fines”, was arrested by the Government Railway police at Thane on Thursday.

The fake ticket checker has been identified as Hariom Vijay Bahadur Singh, 21, a resident of Airoli in Navi Mumbai where he stayed at his sister’s house. He originally belongs to the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Dombivli GRP police said that Singh was first spotted by another railway ticket checker in a first class compartment on a local Kasara to CST train, checking the railway tickets of the commuters. The complaint was filed by the Railway ticket checker Pramod Sargayya, who was on the same train heading towards his Thane home after finishing duty on board a mail express train.

After observing his mannerisms, Sargayya became suspicious about Singh and questioned him. Singh showed his Identity card. Sargayya got down at Thane station with Singh and alerted GRP officials before lodging a case against him.

According to GRP, Singh posed as TC and used to check tickets between Diva and Dombivli stations.

A case was booked against him under sections 420 (Cheating), 468 (Forgery of valuable security, will), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), and 170(Personating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation has been handed over to Dombivli GRP because the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Dombivli.

Archana Dusane, Police Inspector, Dombivli GRP said, “We have recovered a fake Railway ticket checker identity card from his possession. We arrested him and produced him in Kalyan Railway court and remanded him into police custody till August 27. We are trying to find out how long he has been posing as TC and how much money has been extorted from commuters. Further investigation is underway-.”

