MUMBAI: The father of a 21-year-old man, who was found dead on railway tracks, has written to the Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP), claiming that his son was killed and the police should investigate the case as murder. Father seeks murder probe after son found dead on tracks

According to the GRP incident report, on February 21, 2024, the railway police found the dead body of Mehul, son of Arvind Parmar on railway tracks at Tilak Nagar Suburban railway station on Harbour Line.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The panchnama was conducted and railway police took the body to KEM Hospital for autopsy. The doctor at the civic hospital issued a death certificate stating that the death was accidental.

The police then sent the body for post-mortem the report for which is still awaited by police. “All post-mortems are not recorded on camera. Only in suspected murder cases post-mortem are recorded on camera. In this case, it was not recorded on camera,” said activist Sameer Jhaveri.

Parmar wrote to the GRP alleging that his son was murdered by three persons who had a monetary dispute with him and had disposed off Mehul’s body on the railway track to make it look like a railway accident case.

“Government authority should treat such incident as a wakeup call and do all accident death cases postmortem on video camera,” Jhaveri added.

Parmar said that his son was with friends near the station and might have been in a fight. He emphasised that injuries from a train accident are different from those of a stabbing or beating. Parmar urged the police to investigate thoroughly instead of assuming it was an accident.

Smita Dhakne, senior police inspector of Wadala GRP, said that the autopsy report suggests that the death was accidental as there were many internal injuries and only an injury on his mouth after he fell when the train hit him from behind.

“The incident happened quite far from the platform suggesting trespassing. We have checked the CCTV footage of the vicinity and found nothing suspicious,” said Dhakne adding that all accidental deaths are investigated to check if there is any foul play.