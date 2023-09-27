News / Cities / Mumbai News / Father, son die as their bike collides with divider on GMLR

Father, son die as their bike collides with divider on GMLR

ByManish K Pathak
Sep 27, 2023 07:56 AM IST

The father, Ramashraya Maurya, was riding as a pillion, while his son Mukesh Kumar was driving the Royal Enfield Bullet when the accident occurred at 6pm on a flyover in the Chheda Nagar area opposite the area of Jai Ambe slums on GMLR. The deceased persons were residents of Diva

Mumbai: A 56-year-old man and his 28-year-old son died on Monday after their bike collided with the road divider on Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR).

Father, son die as their bike collides with divider on GMLR
Father, son die as their bike collides with divider on GMLR

The father, Ramashraya Maurya, was riding as a pillion, while his son Mukesh Kumar was driving the Royal Enfield Bullet when the accident occurred at 6pm on a flyover in the Chheda Nagar area opposite the area of Jai Ambe slums on GMLR. The deceased persons were a resident of Diva.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A patrolling van received a call from the police control room about the accident. A police team rushed to the spot and found the bike (UP-36-M 6652) lying on the road, and the father-son duo, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital. Maurya and Kumar succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment around 7pm.

“The eyewitnesses Vivek Shelar and Imran Shaikh informed the police that Mukesh was riding the bike when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the divider,” an officer from the Tilak Nagar police station said. “They sustained severe injuries in their heads and other parts of the body.”

During further inquiry, the officer added, it was unearthed that the father-son duo was coming from Diva and collided with the divider of a flyover in the Chheda Nagar area, which connects Mankhurd to Ghatkopar.

Rupesh, the youngest son of Ramashray, said that the duo were heading towards Bandra to tend to their wholesale business of tomatoes. “The police should check if there is a CCTV camera nearby the accident spot and could give more clarity on the incident,” added Rupesh.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out